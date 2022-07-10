Novak Djokovic Defeats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon Title

For the fourth straight competition, Novak Djokovic is the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Champion. Djokovic knocked off Nick Kyrgios in four sets to claim his seventh Grand Slam title on grass courts.

Djokovic dropped the first set 4-6 before going on to win three straight 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Kyrgios had Djokovic on the run in the third set, up 4-3 but lost three straight games to give the Serbian the advantage. Included in that was blowing a 40-0 lead in the ninth game, shifting all of the momentum to Djokovic.

The victory was Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam title and moved him within one win of Rafael Nadal for most in men’s tennis history.

The last remaining Grand Slam on the 2022 calendar is the US Open which is scheduled to run from August 29 through September 11. Unsurprisingly, Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win, currently priced as +130 chalk at FanDuel Sportsbook. Nadal has the fourth-best odds on the board at +600.