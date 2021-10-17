Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves With a Shoulder Injury, Questionable to Return

The Cleveland Browns are already without Jarvis Landry for their Week 6 encounter with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half against the Cardinals. The injury occurred when two defenders fell on OBJ after a catch.

Beckham Jr. caught two of three targets for 42 yards before exiting the contest. He and Landry have a short turnaround to get healthy for their next game, as the Browns Week 7 game comes at home against the Denver Broncos.

Donovan People-Jones stole the show for the Browns, catching a hail Mary as time expired in the first half to cut into the Cardinals lead. Peoples-Jones will continue to figure prominently in the Browns game plan if OBJ is not cleared to return.

