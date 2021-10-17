Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves With a Shoulder Injury, Questionable to Return
October 17Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Cleveland Browns are already without Jarvis Landry for their Week 6 encounter with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half against the Cardinals. The injury occurred when two defenders fell on OBJ after a catch.
Beckham Jr. caught two of three targets for 42 yards before exiting the contest. He and Landry have a short turnaround to get healthy for their next game, as the Browns Week 7 game comes at home against the Denver Broncos.
Donovan People-Jones stole the show for the Browns, catching a hail Mary as time expired in the first half to cut into the Cardinals lead. Peoples-Jones will continue to figure prominently in the Browns game plan if OBJ is not cleared to return.
The Browns trail the Cardinals early in the second half. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
