Odell Beckham Jr. Narrows Options to Chiefs, Packers, and Saints

It wasn’t going to take Odell Beckham Jr. long to land back on his feet, and it appears the veteran receiver has already narrowed his list of suitors down to three teams. According to Dianna Russini, OBJ “is honing in on” the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and New Orleans Saints.

On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2021

Beckham Jr. expressed interest in joining a contender with a veteran quarterback presence, making the Chiefs and Packers natural fits. However, the Saints are without a starting quarterback after Jameis Winston tore his ACL in Week 8 and compete with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The appeal of New Orleans could be a homecoming for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year, who was born in Baton Rouge, played high school ball in The Big Easy, and college ball at LSU.

OBJ’s catch rate has decreased in each of the past three seasons, bottoming out at 50.0% before the Cleveland Browns released him. His yards per target and yards per game have also decreased steadily, leaving the LSU product in need of a fresh start.

