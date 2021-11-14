Odell Beckham Jr. Pens Heartfelt Farewell To Cleveland

If you ask Semisonic, they’ll tell you, “every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” That melancholy feeling was also conveyed in Odell Beckham Jr.’s farewell letter to the Cleveland Browns that he posted on his social media accounts on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/obj/status/1459705722988421125

OBJ couldn’t get anything going with the Browns this season, recording more than two receptions just twice in six games. This season’s production is analogous to his time with the Browns, as the three-time Pro Bowler has had diminishing metrics over the past three seasons. That led to Beckham Jr. requesting his release from the Browns, which the team facilitated early this week.

The timing of OBJ’s free agency coincided with an injury to Robert Woods. The Los Angeles Rams receiver tore his ACL at practice on Wednesday, creating a vacancy in the Rams receiving corps. The Rams acted quickly and landed OBJ, even though the prized receiver was fielding offers from multiple teams.

The Rams will have their newest receiver in the lineup for their Monday night encounter with the San Francisco 49ers. FanDuel Sportsbook has Los Angeles lined as -3.5 road favorites against the Niners.