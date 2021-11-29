Odell Beckham Jr. Scores First Touchdown in Over a Year

Curse Broken. After 420 days without reaching the end zone, Odell Beckham Jr. was finally able to get off the schneid against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. OBJ reached paydirt on a 54-yard catch and run from Matthew Stafford. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year was +200 as an Anytime Touchdown Scorer.

OBJ tied for the lead in targets against the Packers with 10, hauling in five receptions for 81 yards and the touchdown. However, his effort wasn’t enough to help the Los Angeles Rams secure victory as they dropped a 36-28 decision at the hands of the Packers.

Beckham Jr. now has 99 yards on seven receptions since joining the Rams ahead of Week 10. He’ll have a chance to improve on his solid outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, who rank in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed.

The Rams have a chance to get back on the winning track in Week 13. They host the Jaguars as -13 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.