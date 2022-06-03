Ohio State Needs Millions in NIL Money to Keep Roster Together

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day believes that in order for the team to keep its roster together, it will need approximately 13 million in NIL payments.

The Buckeyes are coming off a disappointing season where they lost to Michigan but came out on top in an exciting Rose Bowl matchup.

The team’s head coach spoke to members of the Columbus business community on Thursday morning and one of the noteworthy things that came from this was that there will be a price to keep this program at its current standard.

There’s been plenty of changes to the college football landscape over the last few years with NIL payments being at the forefront, and that type of number mentioned to keep the band together could come in at around 13 million dollars.

For a Big Ten school, that number sounds quite large, even if you boast one of the prestigious programs in the country.

The Buckeyes have a deep program as it is, but there’s clearly high-end talent on the roster that wants to see money flow in to equate to the value they bring to the school.

Day compared what’s currently going on in college football to the speed limit.

“If the speed limit’s 45 miles per hour, and you drive 45 miles per hour, a lot of people are going to pass you by. If you go too fast, you’re going to get pulled over.”

What’s clear here is that Ohio State is just one of many programs having to adapt to the new landscapes of college football that is seeing NIL play a sizable role in the day-to-day operations of some of the country’s top schools.

Day and the Buckeyes have been doing their homework on these matters, including discussing with recruits and their families what it might take to get their attention and what price tags are being attached to these players.

Things change quickly in college sports and the Buckeyes don’t want to find out that the hard way.

“One phone call, and they’re out the door. We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

The head coach at Ohio State has made one thing clear, the program needs to adapt and do so quickly, which is why he was pleading to the local business community in an attempt to get that process started sooner rather than later.