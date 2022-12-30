Ohio State Updates the Status of RB Miyan Williams
Sammy Jacobs
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gave an update on running back Miyan Williams on Friday ahead of their College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Williams missed a few games this season due to an ankle injury and had missed a couple of bowl practices with an illness, but Day said he is ready to play on Saturday.
“Yeah, back to practice yesterday, so he’ll be ready to go.” Day said at media availability.
Williams became Ohio State’s number-one running back after TreVeyon Henderson went down early in the season and had surgery. Dallan Hayden is expected to split time with Williams.
This season Williams has 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 rushes. He has played ten of Ohio State’s 12 games this season.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are six-point underdogs when they take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
