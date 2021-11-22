Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica Active vs. Raptors

The Golden State Warriors will have a pair of bench players available when they take on the Toronto Raptors. Anthony Slater confirmed that Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica are active for the Warriors Sunday night tilt. Porter Jr. was questionable with a foot injury, while Bjelica was probable with rib soreness, per the NBA Injury Report.

Porter Jr. has appeared in 14 games for the Warriors this season, averaging the eighth-most minutes and points per game. Bjelica has been slightly more productive, averaging the sixth-most points on the Warriors while playing the ninth-most minutes. Both players have limited fantasy value coming off the bench. Porter has a $4,000 salary on the After Hours slate on FanDuel, with Bjelica’s listed at $4,200.

The Warriors head into tonight’s contest as winners of three in a row and 10 of their past 11. They are -8 home favorites against the Raps, who have lost six of their past eight.