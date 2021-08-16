Packers Have Not Discussed Bringing Clay Matthews Back
August 15Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Several Green Bay Packers went viral on Saturday when they petitioned on social media to bring linebacker Clay Matthews back into the mix. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst responded to social media posts on Sunday, noting that, “We’ve had no discussions about that.”
Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, and David Bakhtiari led the charge, posting pictures of Matthews on their Instagram profiles, with Rodgers explicitly stating, “BRING HIM BACK”.
Matthews spent the first 10 years of his career in Green Bay before joining the Los Angeles Rams for one season. The Super Bowl-winning linebacker remains a free agent after being released by the Rams ahead of the 2020 season, failing to land with another team for the COVID-19 impacted campaign.
Whatever the rationale for launching the “Bring Back Clay Campaign” it didn’t work, and it looks like Matthews will have to canvas other teams if he hopes to earn a roster spot for the upcoming season.
The Packers sit near the top of the Super Bowl futures board with +1200 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
