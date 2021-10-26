Packers Hopeful To Activate Marquez Valdes-Scantling From IR

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the Packers hope to have wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling available on Thursday when they take on the Cardinals.

Matt LaFleur isn't ruling out MVS returning from IR for Arizona: "Absolutely there's hope for that. We'll see. I know he's out there running today, and we'll see how he feels tomorrow. I know he's working hard. He wants to be out there. Certainly, we miss the element he brings." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 25, 2021

Valdes-Scantling has been on IR for the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. His return would be a big boost for a Packers team that’s currently short-handed at the wide receiver position as Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were added to the COVID-19 reserve list. Thus, it’s even more imperative if Valdes-Scantling can be available for Week 8.

The Packers will be up against a Cardinals team that remains the only undefeated team in the league at 7-0. However, it hasn’t been all about Kyler Murray and the offense for the Cardinals. Football Outsiders ranks Arizona second in their defensive DVOA metric and second in their pass defense DVOA metric.

News of Green Bay’s cluster injuries has already impacted the point spread as the Cardinals are as high as a 6.5-point favorite after opening as a three-point favorite.

