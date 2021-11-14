Packers Running Back Aaron Jones Limps Off Field vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones appeared to injure his knee against the Seattle Seahawks. The fifth-year rusher went down awkwardly after getting tackled by Bobby Wagner and had to be helped off the field by medical staff.

Jones went for 25 rushing yards on five carries, adding 61 more yards on four receptions before departing. It’s not clear whether the Pro Bowler will return against the Seahawks. Jones’s injury status is worth monitoring. Stay tuned after the game for an update on his status moving forward.

AJ Dillon will cover the additional workload in the Packers backfield. Dillon has collected 54 yards on 15 carries and 15 yards on one reception, scoring the game’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dillon’s fantasy value will increase if Jones is expected to miss any time with an injury.

