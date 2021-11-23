Packers Won’t Rush Back T David Bakhtiari

If you thought the Green Bay Packers could plug their tackle David Bakhtiari into the offensive line after losing Elgton Jenkins to a season-ending knee injury, think again. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Bakhtiari recently required an arthroscopic procedure as he continues to recover from his ACL tear.

#Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari had arthroscopic surgery recently to clean up the knee that was reconstructed back in January, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo. Bakhtiari won’t practice or play again this week, but there’s optimism he’ll be back for the stretch run. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2021

Now it looks like Green Bay will give Bakhtiari even more time to recover so that he’ll be available later in the season for another possible playoff run.

Green Bay’s currently 8-3 and the second seed behind the Cardinals in the NFC. However, the Packers lost two of its last three games and now face a Rams team that’s looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they return from their bye on Sunday.

The Packers are currently a one-point home favorite, but sharp bettors are lining up to back the Rams as a short road underdog.

