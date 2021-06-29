Padres Activate Key Relievers From 10-Day-IL

The San Diego Padres activated relievers Pierce Johnson and Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL. Johnson missed almost two weeks with inflammation in his right triceps. He’s appeared in 27 games and is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Following Sunday’s game, the #Padres optioned RHP Miguel Diaz and RHP James Norwood to Triple-A El Paso. RHP Pierce Johnson was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Monday (6/28), and LHP Drew Pomeranz was reinstated from the 10-day IL prior to tonight’s game (6/29). — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 29, 2021

As for Pomeranz, he missed seven weeks due to shoulder impingement and tightness in his lat muscles. In 14 appearances, the veteran left-hander has yet to factor in a decision and carries a 1.98 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP.

The Padres already lead the league with a 2.85 bullpen ERA, so getting Johnson and Pomeranz back should make them even more formidable. Johnson’s 12.71 K/9 ratio has contributed to a relief corps that’s ranked fourth in generating a 29.7% rate of called and swinging strikes by opposing hitters.

San Diego has caught fire with nine wins in their last ten games, and they’ll stay hot on the road against the Reds in Cincinnati.

The Padres will utilize Craig Stammen as their opener after Blake Snell was scratched earlier in the game. Tony Santillan will oppose Stammen for Cincinnati, who will be making his fourth career start. Cincinnati is 2-1 with Santillan on the mound, and it’s currently attracting sharp action as a +110 underdog.

