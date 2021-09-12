Padres P Blake Snell Pulled From Start With Injury

San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell was pulled from a start on Sunday with an apparent injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per The Athletic’s Dennis Lin.

Snell had thrown just 11 pitches in the start and came up visibly hobbling following a pitch thrown in the first inning. Snell posted a 4.22 ERA in 26 starts and 120 innings pitched during his first season with San Diego as a pivotal starter in their rotation. The severity and details of the injury are both unknown, but more details are likely to follow as he is evaluated. It is likely to be a lower-body injury based on Snell’s reaction following the pitch.

The Padres are currently in second place within the NL Wild Card race and are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff spot.

