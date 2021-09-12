Padres P Blake Snell Pulled From Start With Injury

Snell had thrown just 11 pitches in the start and came up visibly hobbling following a pitch thrown in the first inning. Snell posted a 4.22 ERA in 26 starts and 120 innings pitched during his first season with San Diego as a pivotal starter in their rotation. The severity and details of the injury are both unknown, but more details are likely to follow as he is evaluated. It is likely to be a lower-body injury based on Snell’s reaction following the pitch.
The Padres are currently in second place within the NL Wild Card race and are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff spot.
NFL Week 1 FanDuel Sportsbook
You can wager on game lines, futures, and in-game betting all throughout the NFL season only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.