Padres Swept by Cardinals, Falling 3.5 Games Back of Final Wild Card Spot
September 19Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The San Diego Padres playoff aspirations took a big hit this weekend. The Padres were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, a team they are chasing in the NL wild card race. As a result, the Friars have fallen 3.5 games back of the final playoff spot and now have to leap-frog three teams, the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Cardinals, to get back into a playoff position.
San Diego’s woes aren’t limited to their most recent series. Not only have the Padres have lost eight of their past ten, but they are dealing with injuries to some key players. Blake Snell and Chris Paddack were transferred to the 10-day injured list earlier in the week, while Jake Cronenworth has been used intermittently this month while resolving a finger injury.
Making matters worse, the Padres remaining four series come against the San Francisco Giants twice, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves.
The Padres’ World Series futures odds have fallen with them down the standings. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Padres priced as +8500 longshots, ahead of only four teams.
