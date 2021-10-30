Panthers Remain Interested in Deshaun Watson Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Deshaun Watson rumors will continue to intensify as we inch closer to the NFL’s trade deadline. Jason La Canfora documents the latest chapter in the saga, and he notes that the Carolina Panthers remain interested in the Houston Texans quarterback.

The Panthers acquired Sam Darnold this off-season, but he hasn’t elevated Carolina’s offense as expected. Carolina ranks 26th in the league with 226.1 passing yards per game, but they’ve also been limited without former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who has played in just two full games this season.

Interestingly, the Panthers are willing to part with McCaffrey in a deal for Watson, along with three high draft picks. However, that is still below the Texans’ asking price.

It’s also worth noting that Watson has a no-trade clause, which he has only waived for the Miami Dolphins at this stage.

Despite the barriers, Panthers’ owner David Tepper remains optimistic that he’ll be able to acquire Watson before Tuesday.

The Panthers remain longshots on the Super Bowl futures board, currently sitting at +18000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Those odds should improve if they’re able to land Watson for the remainder of the season.