Panthers WR Robby Anderson Signs Two-Year, $29.5 Million Extension

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson has signed a two-year, $29.5 million extension with $20.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Anderson is entering his second season in Carolina and is coming off the most productive season of his five-year career. In 2020, the receiver hauled in 95 receptions, 1,096 yards, and three touchdowns which cemented himself as a reliable second option behind D.J. Moore on the depth chart. The former New York Jet now reunites with former teammate and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold as they look to rekindle a solid connection that the pair had for three seasons together from 2018 to 2020. Both players will get a chance to down their former ball club as the Panthers host the Jets to kick things off in Week 1.

Carolina Panthers Week 1 Odds

The Carolina Panthers are currently 4.5 point favorites at home against the New York Jets in Week 1, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.