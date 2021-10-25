Parris Campbell Unavailable Against 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Carson Wentz will be short on receivers when the Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Colts are without T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell, who underwent surgery to repair a foot injury incurred in Week 6.

https://twitter.com/KBowen1070/status/1452417873196900355

There won’t be much relief for Michael Pittman Jr. or Zach Pascal against the 49ers, as they’ll be expected to shoulder the load with Hilton and Campbell on the shelf. Pittman Jr. has been Wentz’s preferred target this season, leading the team with 31 receptions on 46 targets, both of which are team-highs. Pascal is right behind Pittman Jr. in both categories and sits third on the team in receiving yards.

Both receivers will have their work cut out for them against the 49ers’ eighth-ranked passing defense. Pittman Jr. has the highest receiving prop total on the Colts, currently listed at 48.5, with Pascal’s listed at 35.5.

The Colts enter tonight’s contest as +3.5 underdogs, although the betting line has shifted in their favor throughout the week.

All betting info is courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.