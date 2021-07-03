Patrick Beverley Suspended for One Game

Well, it was bound to happen eventually. Chris Paul has made a career out of getting under opponents’ skin, and it is going to cost Patrick Beverley. The Los Angeles Clippers point guard was suspended one game without pay for forcefully pushing Chris Paul in the waning moments of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers were eliminated in that game, meaning Beverley will serve his suspension at the start of next season.

Tempers boiled over with 5:49 to go in the fourth quarter and the Suns firmly in control of the game. Beverley came up behind the Suns’ point guard, pushing him to the ground. Paul finished the game with 41 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, leading his team in points and assists.

The Suns are off to the NBA Finals and get to sit back and wait for the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks series to emerge.

Suns are chalk to win it all, currently listed as -195 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.