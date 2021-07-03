Patrick Beverley Suspended for One Game

Well, it was bound to happen eventually. Chris Paul has made a career out of getting under opponents’ skin, and it is going to cost Patrick Beverley. The Los Angeles Clippers point guard was suspended one game without pay for forcefully pushing Chris Paul in the waning moments of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers were eliminated in that game, meaning Beverley will serve his suspension at the start of next season.
Tempers boiled over with 5:49 to go in the fourth quarter and the Suns firmly in control of the game. Beverley came up behind the Suns’ point guard, pushing him to the ground. Paul finished the game with 41 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, leading his team in points and assists.
The Suns are off to the NBA Finals and get to sit back and wait for the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks series to emerge.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.