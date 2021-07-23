Patriots Offensive Line Coach Opts Out Of Season Due To New COVID Vaccination Guidelines

New England Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich “won’t be with the team” for the 2021 season, citing his decision-making being due to the new COVID-19 league guidelines, per The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

New Guidelines Ignite Backlash From Both Coaches And Players

Popovich is now the second NFL employee to give up his position due to the new vaccination protocol that the NFL rolled out on Thursday. The new rules stated that if a team is subject to an outbreak during the season and forces the rescheduling of a game, they will be forced to forfeit the matchup if it cannot be properly rescheduled. This has put the onus on unvaccinated individuals across the league to become vaccinated, something that has received backlash by notable players around the league like Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and run game coordinator Rick Dennison was the first NFL employee to lose his job Friday when he chose to leave the franchise due to a refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

