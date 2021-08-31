Patriots Release QB Cam Newton, Rookie Mac Jones To Start Week 1

The New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday morning and named rookie first-round pick Mac Jones as their Week 1 starting quarterback, per The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Newton started in 15 of the Patriots’ 16 games last season, missing just one due to COVID protocol. Although New England suffered its first losing season since 2000, Newton was the recipient of nearly all the first-team reps both in training camp and the preseason, which makes the move a surprise. Jones becomes the third rookie along with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and Zach Wilson with the Jets to be named a Week 1 starter in 2021.

In three preseason games, the quarterbacks both had solid showings. Jones put up a strong 69.2 percent completion rate for 389 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions. Newton played significantly less but still tallied a 66.7 completion percentage along with 162 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Offensive Rookie Of The Year Odds

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has jumped from +1000 to +650 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.