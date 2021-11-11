Patriots Running Back Injury Report

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are not practicing on Thursday.

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Gunner Olszewski, and Jamie Collins missing at #Patriots practice. Chase Winovich is back and Trent Brown is here, too. pic.twitter.com/t0CA9R5Cbn — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 11, 2021

It’s the second straight day that both players are absent as they continue to work their way back from concussion injuries. They’ll need to clear the league’s concussion protocol by Sunday to be ruled eligible to play against the Browns. However, the reality that neither player’s been able to get back on the practice field by now is a bit of a concern.

With their status still up in the air, that could mean more touches for the nine-year veteran Brandon Holden. Eight of Holden’s nine seasons are with the Patriots, so clearly, he’s a player that Bill Belichick trusts on offense. In Week 9, he averaged 6.8 yards per carrying on eight rushing attempts. He also had two receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.

The Patriots will undoubtedly need a balanced offensive attack to slow down the visiting Browns on Sunday. New England’s as high as a 2.5-point favorite, but sharp bettors are content in taking the points with Cleveland.

