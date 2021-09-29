Pelicans F Zion Williamson Gets One-On-One Work At Team Practice

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson got some one-on-one work at team practice on Tuesday following foot surgery that took place earlier in the offseason, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

The surgery comes to repair a fractured right foot that Williamson was dealing with and the organization expects him to be ready for the regular season based on his rehab. In 61 games during the 2020 season, Williamson averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on an efficient 61.1 shotting percentage from the field.

Entering his third season, the power forward has already missed 59 games due to injury and the organization is hoping his absence does not become a common trend. Williamson is eyeing a return for their October 20, their opening game of the season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers Vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds

