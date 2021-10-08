Pepi Becomes Youngest Player to Score For USMNT in Consecutive World Cup Qualifiers
October 7
Timbuk 3 couldn’t have known about Pepi when they wrote, “The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades,” but it certainly applies to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The USMNT is in qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, and Pepi has them poised for another run to the World Cup.
Pepi became the youngest player in USMNT history to record goals in consecutive World Cup qualifiers when he found the twine against Jamaica on Thursday night. The 18-year-old also scored in the USMNT’s 4-1 win over Honduras on September 8.
Qualifying for the upcoming World Cup continues through the end of March 2022 for the CONCACAF nations. USMNT is off to a slow start, recording just one win through their opening three matches, beating Honduras, and settling for draws against Canada and El Salvador. A win against Jamaica would propel the States to the top of the table, at least temporarily, as the teams above them, Mexico and Canada, are set to play later tonight.
The U.S. entered the contest as -300 moneyline favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. Check back after the match for up-to-date odds on their chances to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
