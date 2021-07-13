Pete Alonso Sets First Round Record With 35 Home Runs

Salvador Perez had his work cut out for him when he stepped into the batter’s box at the MLB Home Run Derby. Perez had to follow up on Pete Alonso’s record-breaking 35 first-round home runs.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1414753502190989324

Alonso swung out of his shoes from the get-go, sending eight balls longer than 475 feet. The Polar Bear is the defending Home Run Derby Champion and made it known that he is here to defend his crown.

Perez closed the gap in his bonus time, smashing 11 home runs in the final 60 seconds. It wasn’t enough to catch Alonso, but Perez can take solace in the fact that he would have won either of the other two first-round matchups with 28 long shots.

That performance launched Alonso to the top of the betting board, as he’s now tied with Shohei Ohtani for the shortest odds to win the derby.

Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for live MLB Home Run Derby betting odds!