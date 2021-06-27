Phillies Bullpen Blows Another Save

We knew that the NL East would be one of the toughest divisions to compete in this season, but the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen is intent on not competing at all. The Phillies have blown saves in four straight games, losing three of those four games.

The timing of the losses is noteworthy, as all three losses have come against NL East opponents, as Philadelphia dropped games against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets. That has forced the Phillies down the standings, as they rank fourth in the NL East, six games back of the division lead, and three games out of the last spot.

The Phillies bullpen issues haven’t been limited to blown saves as they currently sit in the bottom half of the MLB with a 4.40 earned run average with the fourth-fewest strikeouts.

A reliable bullpen presence would go a long way to helping the Phillies move up the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. Philadelphia has fallen out of favor, currently priced at +6000 to win the World Series.