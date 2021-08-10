Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Still Sidelined

The Philadelphia Phillies released Tuesday’s lineup against the Dodgers, and not listed is Rhys Hoskins.

Hoskins has been dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of Philadelphia’s last three games. Brad Miller will take over at first base and bat fifth in the lineup.

Philadelphia will face a familiar foe in the series opener, with Max Scherzer getting the start for Los Angeles. The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola. Scherzer will try to cool down a red hot Phillies team that’s won eight straight games to take over first place in the NL East.

Bettors appear to be somewhat split in this matchup, with Los Angeles attracting some early sharp action. Still, we see some reverse line movement on Philadelphia, with the odds bet down to as low as +125 after opening at +150.

