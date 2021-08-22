Pirates Place Gregory Polanco on Outright Waivers

Gregory Polanco’s time with the Pittsburgh Pirates is coming to an end. The Pirates placed Polanco on outright waivers on Sunday, ending his tenure with the only team he’s played with at the major league level.
Polanco has struggled this season, plainly illustrated in his -1.5 wins above replacement. The right fielder’s standard metrics have suffered over the last couple of seasons. Since the 2020 season, Polanco has a cumulative .183 batting average, with 18 home runs, 56 runs batted in, and 163 strikeouts. Once he clears waivers, Polanco will be free to sign with another team, provided he can find a suitor.
Hoy Park should fill the void in right and see increased usage to end the regular season. Park has a .586 on-base plus slugging percentage in 58 at-bats this season.
The Pirates are back in action on Monday, kicking off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game.
