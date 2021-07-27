Pistons Still Keeping Draft Options Open

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Detroit Pistons aren’t fully set on selecting Cade Cunningham with the top overall pick in the NBA Draft. Detriot is still considering Jalen Green and Evan Mobley as possible options, which means they would be open to trading out of the pick should they pass on Cunningham.

Detroit’s internal meetings are still revolving around three players for the No. 1 pick on Thursday night — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN. Detroit isn’t fully there yet on committing to Cunningham with their first overall choice. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021

Cunningham is still the odds-on favorite to be selected first overall at -6000. The only question is whether he’ll be putting on a Pistons hat or one from another team when his name gets called. The betting markets expect Cunningham, Green, and Mobley to hear their names called in that order.

Green is listed at -360 to be the second player off the board, while Mobley is -210 selected third.

Get a jump start on this year’s NBA Draft by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where at one convenient location, you can find odds on the first four picks, player draft positions, in addition to the exact order of the first four picks.