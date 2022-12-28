Portal Bound Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Injured in Bowl Game

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was injured in the Birmingham Bowl after taking a tumble into the end zone, suffering an “upper body” injury. Coastal lost the bowl 52-29 to East Carolina.

Before the bowl game, McCall had entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal and is one of the most sought-after quarterback transfers in this cycle. McCall is one of the reasons Coastal Carolina has shot up to being one of the country’s premier Group of Five programs. He helped them to a magical 2020 season and earned the Sun Belt Player of the Year the last three seasons, the only player in conference history to do so.

During his career with the Chanticleers, McCall has thrown over 8,000 yards and 95 touchdowns. He can still return to Coastal Carolina, but with head coach Jamey Chadwell heading to Liberty, the Birmingham Bowl was likely McCall’s final game at Coastal Carolina.

