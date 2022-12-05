Portugal Manager Fernando Santos Unhappy with Ronaldo's Reaction to Substitution

According to ESPN.com, Portugal manager Fernando Santos is not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted during Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea. After leaving the pitch in the 65th minute, cameras showed Ronaldo appearing to say, “He’s in a rush to sub me.”

The 37-year-old was also involved in a verbal altercation with South Korean player Cho Gue-Sung.

Santos addressed Ronaldo’s actions with reporters on Monday, saying:

“Right after the match, I spoke in the flash interview and then went to the press conference, and there I said something I’ll repeat here: on the pitch, I didn’t hear anything. I was too far [away], and this is why I only saw him arguing with a South Korean player and nothing else. Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn’t like it. Didn’t like it at all. From there, it’s things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game.”

Santos was also asked if Ronaldo would start in Tuesday’s Round-of-16 matchup against Switzerland, something he would not confirm:

“I will start the team that I think should play,” Santos said, “It’s what I’ve been doing my entire life. I’m OK with myself, have no problem. I stay with my conscience.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Portugal at -250 on the moneyline.