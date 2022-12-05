Portugal Manager Fernando Santos Unhappy with Ronaldo's Reaction to Substitution
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, Portugal manager Fernando Santos is not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted during Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea. After leaving the pitch in the 65th minute, cameras showed Ronaldo appearing to say, “He’s in a rush to sub me.”
The 37-year-old was also involved in a verbal altercation with South Korean player Cho Gue-Sung.
Santos addressed Ronaldo’s actions with reporters on Monday, saying:
“Right after the match, I spoke in the flash interview and then went to the press conference, and there I said something I’ll repeat here: on the pitch, I didn’t hear anything. I was too far [away], and this is why I only saw him arguing with a South Korean player and nothing else. Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn’t like it. Didn’t like it at all. From there, it’s things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game.”
Santos was also asked if Ronaldo would start in Tuesday’s Round-of-16 matchup against Switzerland, something he would not confirm:
“I will start the team that I think should play,” Santos said, “It’s what I’ve been doing my entire life. I’m OK with myself, have no problem. I stay with my conscience.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.