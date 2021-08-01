Prince Amukamara Planning To Sign With Saints

Former NFL cornerback Prince Amukamara plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints following a Sunday workout, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

An Instant Impact In The Secondary

Amukamara is a seasoned NFL veteran with nine seasons of experience playing for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent the majority of last season on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad but never appeared in a game. Including a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011, Amukara has accrued ten interceptions, 78 pass deflections, and 477 tackles in 113 games and 99 career starts. The Saints are looking to add veteran leadership and bolster a secondary that finished in the top five last season in opponent passing yards allowed at 214 per game. With Marshon Lattimore as the number one cornerback in New Orleans, Amukamara will likely compete for the second spot on the depth chart.

New Orleans Saints Futures Odds

The New Orleans Saints are +330 to win the NFC South and sit at +3700 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.