QB Jared Goff Misses Wednesday’s Practice

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, missed Wednesday’s practice due to an oblique injury he sustained on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle stepped in to handle the first-team snaps.

Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is day to day, will not practice today. Tim Boyle will take first-team reps for the Lions at QB. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 17, 2021

The Lions will hope Goff will play on Sunday when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns. As much as the former Rams quarterback has struggled this season, the Lions could somehow reach a new low if Boyle starts. Boyle went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky. He spent the past two seasons in Green Bay but has only thrown four passes in the National Football League.

Sharp bettors might be trying to get ahead of the news should Goff be ruled out. Cleveland’s been bet up 1.5 points after opening as a 10-point favorite.

