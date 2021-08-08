Rafael Montero Departs Early With Shoulder Injury

The Houston Astros deadline acquisition of Rafael Montero has paid early dividends for the club. Montero has pitched six innings for the Astros, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts through four appearances. However, the Astros may have to prepare for time without Montero after the right-hander departed Sunday’s game with shoulder soreness.

Montero left the mound with a trainer by his side after pitching 1.2 innings. Astros’ manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Montero will be re-assessed on Monday, at which point an update on his status is anticipated.

Kendall Graveman, acquired alongside Montero from the Seattle Mariners, could be in line for increased usage if Montero is expected to miss extended time. Bryan Abreu was recently transferred to the taxi squad but could be recalled if a roster spot opens up.

The Astros are off on Monday and then kick off a two-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. They remain steep -1700 favorites to win the AL West at FanDuel Sportsbook.