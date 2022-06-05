Rafael Nadal Captures 22nd Grand Slam Victory at French Open

We are living in the Golden Era of tennis.

Since the aughts, we have seen three men’s tennis players continue to surpass each other on the career Grand Slams wins list. However, no one has done it as convincingly as Rafael Nadal.

On Sunday, Nadal captured his 14th French Open title, defeating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. That victory elevates Nadal’s career Grand Slam total to 22, leaving him two wins clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

King of Clay x 14 👑@RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/GctcC17Ah8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022

Nadal continues to assert his standing among the all-time greats. His 14 wins at Roland-Garros alone would have been good enough to tie Pete Sampras’ previous record of 14 career Grand Slams. The Spaniard has four wins at the Australian Open and two each at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, helping him set the benchmark for men’s victories.

The ATP and WTA Tours shift their focus to the grass courts, with Wimbledon the next major on the calendar. At -125, Djokovic is the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Nadal third on the futures list at +700.