Rafael Nadal Wins a Record 21st Grand Slam Title at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open win is his 21st Grand Slam title and gives him more Grand Slams than anyone. Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4,6-4,7-5. At 35, Nadal is ten years older than Medvedev but was able to outlast the Russian in a grueling five hour and 24 minutes match. This title is his second time winning the Australian Open in his career. Nadal previously won the title in 2009. He also becomes the fourth man in history to win all four Grand Slams twice.

Nadal had previously been tied with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic was the subject of controversy when he was kicked out of Australia due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic’s refusal to comply with the Australian government’s COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible for him to participate. Federer was also absent from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Nadal has always been a clay specialist, with 13 of his Grand Slams coming from the French Open.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Nadal is favored to win the French Open at +110. Djokovic is right behind him at +250.