Raheem Sterling to Rejoin England at World Cup

According to BBC.com, England’s Raheem Sterling will return to the World Cup following a burglary at his home in Surrey. Sterling left the team before England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the Round of 16.
“You know, you have days where events happen, and you have to deal with them,” said manager Gareth Southgate postgame. “He is on his way home, and we’re obviously mindful of him being allowed space and privacy respected, so we aren’t going to talk in too much detail.”
Sterling’s fiancee and three children were not present during the break-in. The FA released a statement regarding the 28-year-old’s return as England prepares for its Quarter-final match with France on Saturday:
“Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar. The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday, December 9, ahead of the Quarter-final with France.”
