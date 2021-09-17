Raiders’ Josh Jacobs DNP (Friday)

Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has yet to practice this week. Jacobs only had ten carries for 34 yards in Week 1 though he did manage to get into the end zone with two touchdowns.

The former Alabama product has been hampered with a toe and ankle injury to start the season. Often when players miss an entire week of practice, they’re unlikely to play on Sunday.

At the moment, it’s not clear if Jacobs is still experiencing pain or whether his absence is more precautionary. The Raiders expended a lot of energy in their overtime win over the Ravens on Monday night. Now, they have to fly across the country to face an opportunistic Steelers defense that limited the Bills to 16 points despite allowing 371 total yards.

This line opened with Pittsburgh as a 5.5 point favorite, and it’s now up to 6.5 given this difficult situational spot for the Raiders.

