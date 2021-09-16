Raiders’ Marcus Mariota Is Out (Quad)

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Raiders’ backup quarterback, Marcus Mariota, will be sidelined for the coming weeks after reinjuring his quad on a 31-yard run less than one minute into the game.

#Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to be out multiple weeks after aggravating a quad injury during a 31-yard run on Monday night, source said. A few weeks is the best case scenario. This robs Las Vegas of a weapon, as they planned to sprinkle Mariota in on offense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2021

News about this injury helps to explain why the former Heisman winner didn’t appear for the remainder despite looking so impressive on his 3rd-and-1 run in the first quarter. Mariota certainly brings a skill set to the offense that Derek Carr lacks, so even though he’s a backup, the Raiders will miss his absence.

Last season, he started one game for La Vegas, completed 17-of-28 passes for 226 yards, and ran the ball nine times for 88 yards. Pittsburgh product Nathan Peterman will likely move up the depth chart to serve as Carr’s backup.

For Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Raiders as a 5.5-point underdog when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in what will feel like a 10 a.m. PT body clock game.