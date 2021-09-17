Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Ruled Out For For Week 2 Game Vs. Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders have ruled starting running back Josh Jacobs out of their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jacobs was noticeably injured during their Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens yet played the entirety of the game. The lead back had ten rushes for 34 yards and found a pair of touchdowns in the Raiders win.

After missing practice all week with what was listed as a toe and ankle injury, he will sit out in Week 2 to recover. The timeline of Jacobs’s injury is unknown but we will likely get more information in the days to follow. Kenyan Drake is expected to take his place and see the uptick in workload while Peyton Barber will back him up.

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently +6.5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.