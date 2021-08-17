Raiders TE Darren Waller Returns To Practice

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller returned to practice on Tuesday following a lingering ankle injury, per Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Adam Hill. This comes after two weeks of missed practice for the Waller, raising concerns as to how serious the injury is with just four weeks left until their season-opener.

Waller is widely projected as a top-three tight end this season in fantasy leagues and rightfully so after 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago. He has become quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite target, leading the team in receiving yards over the last two seasons. He has clearly become a vital part of the Raiders offense which makes his availability crucial both for prospective fantasy owners and the Raiders themselves. It’s unclear as to whether Waller will see any preseason action before their week one matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Waller has a consensus average draft position in PPR leagues of 25 and is projected to be 2nd amongst tight ends, per Fantasy Pros.

Las Vegas Raiders Futures Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders sit at +1300 to win the AFC West and are currently +7500 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.