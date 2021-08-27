Rajon Rondo Could Return to Lakers

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Rajon Rondo could team up again with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers.

Rajon Rondo is a ‘strong candidate’ to return to the Lakers if he is bought by Memphis, per @ramonashelburne (h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/ZjVXKDgiEO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 26, 2021

On August 16th, The Grizzlies acquired Rondo along with Patrick Beverley in the Eric Bledsoe trade.

However, Memphis didn’t waste much time before jettisoning Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves. And considering that the Grizzlies already have Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, and Tyus Jones as point guards on the roster, Rondo could be surplus to requirements.

This makes a buyout even more likely with the Lakers as a possible landing spot.

Rondo won his second NBA Championship as a member of the Lakers in 2020. Although he only averaged 5.4 points last year, in 18 games with the Clippers, he averaged 7.6 points and 5.8 assists.

In the right system, Rondo could still be a key contributor on a Lakers team that currently has the second shortest odds to win the title at +400.

