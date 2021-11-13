Rams Expecting Von Miller to Play on Monday Night vs. 49ers
November 13Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The hype around the Los Angeles Rams this week has been dominated by the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., allowing another recent acquisition to gear up for his Rams’ debut. On Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that he expects Von Miller to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
The Rams traded their 2022 second and third-round picks to acquire the former Super Bowl MVP before the NFL trade deadline. Miller has yet to play for the Rams due to a lingering ankle injury that has kept him out over the past couple of weeks. Prior to the trade, Miller recorded 4.5 sacks, 19 combined tackles, and seven tackles for a loss with the Denver Broncos.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams priced as -3.5 favorites over the 49ers, who have lost five of their past six games. The Rams need a win and an Arizona Cardinals loss to move back into a tie for the NFC West lead.
