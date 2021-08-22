Rams Will Be Without Both of Their Punters Saturday Night
August 21Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Los Angeles Rams will be taking a different approach to their Saturday Night game against the Las Vegas Raiders as they head into the game without a punter. Johnny Hekker and backup Corey Bojorquez were added to the COVID-19 list on Saturday, leaving the Rams without another option.
Sean McVay noted that kicker Matt Gay will serve as an emergency punter but could also be more aggressive on offense to limit the need for Gay to be on the field.
McVay has taken a hard stance against using starters in the pre-season. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and John Wolford are both sitting, meaning Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges could be going for it on fourth-and-manageable. That could lead to a high-scoring game, as the Rams either make their drives count or turn the ball over on downs, leaving the Raiders with better field position.
The Rams are +6.5 on the spread and +240 on the moneyline with a total set at 33.5, per the line information from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.