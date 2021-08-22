Rams Will Be Without Both of Their Punters Saturday Night

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking a different approach to their Saturday Night game against the Las Vegas Raiders as they head into the game without a punter. Johnny Hekker and backup Corey Bojorquez were added to the COVID-19 list on Saturday, leaving the Rams without another option.

Sean McVay noted that kicker Matt Gay will serve as an emergency punter but could also be more aggressive on offense to limit the need for Gay to be on the field.

McVay has taken a hard stance against using starters in the pre-season. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and John Wolford are both sitting, meaning Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges could be going for it on fourth-and-manageable. That could lead to a high-scoring game, as the Rams either make their drives count or turn the ball over on downs, leaving the Raiders with better field position.

The Rams are +6.5 on the spread and +240 on the moneyline with a total set at 33.5, per the line information from FanDuel Sportsbook.