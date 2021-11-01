Rangers Sign Adam Fox to Seven-Year $66.5 Million Extension

The going rate for elite defensemen is going up, and Adam Fox is the latest player to cash in. The New York Rangers extended Fox on a seven-year $66.5 million contract Monday for a $9.5 million annual cap hit.

Fox has been indispensable to the Rangers this season, compiling a 51.1% Corsi rating and 52.6% expected goals-for rating at five-on-five, despite getting only 39.1% of his starts in the offensive zone. Fox’s metrics jump when we consider his on-ice contributions across all strengths, considering his powerplay time. The 23-year-old’s Corsi rating jumps to 54.6%, with his expected goals-for percentage climbing up to 59.5%.

The Rangers defenseman is on the final year of his rookie contract paying him $925,000. Fox’s contract will take effect in the 2022-23 season and run through the 2028-29 season.

New York is off to a promising start this season, winning six of their first nine games and sitting third in the Metropolitan Division.