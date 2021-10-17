Rashard Lawrence Exits vs. Browns, Will Not Return

The Arizona Cardinals defensive line took a hit on Sunday, as nose tackle Rashard Lawrence went down with a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns and will not return.

Lawrence has been a modest contributor, starting four of five games for the Cardinals this season and recording just four tackles. Corey Peters is second on the Cardinals depth chart and will take over for Lawrence at nose tackle. Peters has six tackles and one fumble recovery in five games this season.

Arizona’s defensive line has been effective against the Browns, forcing two fumbles and sacking Baker Mayfield five times with more than a quarter left to play. The Cardinals forced a fumble off Mayfield in the third quarter, resulting in the Browns’ quarterback landing awkwardly on his shoulder. Mayfield was assessed in the medical tent but returned to action on the Browns’ next drive.

