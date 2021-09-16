Ravens’ Chris Westry Is Out Indefinitely

The Baltimore Ravens injury report continues to grow by the day as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that cornerback Chris Westry suffered a torn lateral meniscus on Monday night’s game vs. the Raiders.

Westry played almost half the team’s defensive snaps in Week 1, so his loss is undoubtedly a blow to a secondary already ravaged with injuries. The Ravens now have to pick someone off the street with Marcus Peters already out with a torn ACL for the year. They’ll kick the tires on 32-year old free agent Buster Skrine who last played for the Bears.

Baltimore is still sitting as a 3.5 point home favorite this week against Kansas City. That number’s unlikely to hold come kickoff.

