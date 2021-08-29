Ravens Confirm RB J.K. Dobbins Has Torn ACL, Out For Season
August 29David.Connelly1SportsGrid
An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL against the Washington Football Team on Saturday night and will miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Dobbins had a strong rookie season with 925 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns. He was expected to be the lead-back for the Ravens this season and with this injury, expect a serious uptick in volume and workload for Gus Edwards as he will try to fill the void that Dobbins leaves. He now joins Cam Akers of the Rams and Travis Etienne of the Jaguars as running backs to suffer season-ending injuries before a single regular season snap.
Baltimore Ravens Futures Odds
The Baltimore Ravens currently sit as favorites to win the AFC North at +115 and +1400 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
