Ravens’ Injury Woes Continue

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Baltimore Ravens could be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Sunday night.

The Ravens are preparing to be without All Pro LT Ronnie Stanley this week and possibly far longer ad he undergoes more medical testing. Villanueva slides back to LT, his natural spot, with Patrick Makari next up to RT. OL was already under fire before this setback — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 16, 2021

Although Stanley is undergoing some medical tests, it’s not precisely clear what particular injury he’s dealing with at the moment. If he doesn’t play, Alejandro Villanueva will likely replace him with Patrick Makari coming off the bench to play right tackle.

Baltimore’s offensive line looked very shaky in Week 1 as it allowed three sacks on a 23.1% pressure rate. Football Outsiders ranked it 25th in the league after that performance. It’ll be interesting to see if Kansas City dials up more pressure against the Baltimore line. The Chiefs were 19th with a 19.4% pressure rate in Week 1.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 3.5-point home favorite, but one sportsbook has already moved that number up to +4. Thus, if you’re looking to back the Chiefs, you’ll want to lay the 3.5 points sooner rather than later.