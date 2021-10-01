Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Back At Practice

Albert Breer of Monday Morning Quarterback reports that Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has rejoined the team for Friday.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) has returned to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday. Baltimore's in Denver on Sunday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 1, 2021

Jackson missed both days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury that he might’ve picked up while somersaulting into the end zone as he scored a touchdown. However, with Jackson back at practice, he should be in line to start on Sunday against the Broncos.

Baltimore opened the week as a two-point underdog, but with 81% of the money and 76% of the tickets, the Ravens are now a one-point road favorite.

As for the total, there hasn’t been much movement. It opened at 45 and dipped down to 44 before climbing back up to 45.

